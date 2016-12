Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have a sell on Wockhardt with a stop loss at Rs 686.50 for targets of Rs 635. MRF and tyre stocks have been correcting for last few days, we have had some sell calls there. MRF can be sold afresh at these prices with a stop loss at Rs 49,600 for targets of about Rs 47,200.""Two buy calls - Fortis Healthcare is something which I have been liking for last few days. Clearly, remains in an uptrend, so buy this one now with a stop loss at Rs 180 for targets of Rs 196. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is a buy as well. It has given some intraday signals, that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 305 for targets of Rs 318," he said.