Sell United Breweries, Shriram Transport; buy Infosys: Sukhani

Dec 20, 2016, 12.22 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can sell United Breweries and Shriram Transport Finance and buy Infosys.
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
