Sell United Breweries, Shriram Transport; buy Infosys: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "The trades are primarily to look at midcaps in short them. United Breweries is a short sell, it is already in a downtrend. So we are simply saying that the trend is down, likely to remain down. So go short.""The second short idea is in the NBFCs. A lot of NBFCs are saying that they haven’t participated in the earlier rally and Shriram Transport Finance is one of them. So there is an ongoing bear market in this stock and that continues to be so. So, we consider a short sell there," he said."IT stocks have been doing well. I have been suggesting buying IT for many days now and Infosys is a buy today."