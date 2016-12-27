Dec 27, 2016, 09.15 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests selling Union Bank of India, Prism Cement and Jubilant Life Sciences and advises buying Chambal Fertilisers and Balkrishna Industries.
Sell Union Bk, Prism Cement; buy Balkrishna Ind: Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral (more)
Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
