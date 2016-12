Sell Union Bk, Prism Cement; buy Balkrishna Ind: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Yesterday, we saw the midcaps underperform because that is where probably the tax issues are maximum, so you would tend to go short on midcap space. Midcap Index will again probably underperform. So, Union Bank of India is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 124 and target of Rs 112. Prism Cement is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 81 and target of Rs 70. Jubilant Life Sciences is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 570 and target of Rs 535.""PSU banks are again expanding sharply on the downside, so more downside to come there. Meanwhile, fertiliser did well, so Chambal Fertilisers is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 64 and target of Rs 76. Balkrishna Industries continues to be in a nice uptrend, that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,065 and target of Rs 1,120," he added.