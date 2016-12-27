Sell Union Bk, Prism Cement; buy Balkrishna Ind: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests selling Union Bank of India, Prism Cement and Jubilant Life Sciences and advises buying Chambal Fertilisers and Balkrishna Industries.
Dec 27, 2016, 09.15 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Union Bk, Prism Cement; buy Balkrishna Ind: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests selling Union Bank of India, Prism Cement and Jubilant Life Sciences and advises buying Chambal Fertilisers and Balkrishna Industries.

1 Comments

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Yesterday, we saw the midcaps underperform because that is where probably the tax issues are maximum, so you would tend to go short on midcap space. Midcap Index will again probably underperform. So, Union Bank of India is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 124 and target of Rs 112. Prism Cement is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 81 and target of Rs 70. Jubilant Life Sciences is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 570 and target of Rs 535."

"PSU banks are again expanding sharply on the downside, so more downside to come there. Meanwhile, fertiliser did well, so Chambal Fertilisers is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 64 and target of Rs 76. Balkrishna Industries continues to be in a nice uptrend, that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,065 and target of Rs 1,120," he added.
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Union Bank of India Prism Cement Jubilant Life Sciences Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Balkrishna Industries

akanksha.if
s
New Member
12 Followers
Union Bank

Price when posted: BSE: Rs125.30 ( 1.09 % ), NSE: Rs. 125.25 ( 1.01 % )

Ashwini ji aapne bola tha to aaj to stock chadhna hi tha
  2 replies

See all

