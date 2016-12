Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "We have been exploring shorting opportunities over the last few days. Clearly, it looks like a corrective set up, it started with a pullback kind of thing but now looks like it is slightly getting into a short-term downtrend. So I would still want to sell the metal names particularly Tata Steel JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power if we get any bounce back. I think Tata Steel had support around Rs 380 but eventually I do suspect Rs 360 to about Rs 355 is a good target for the stock." IRB Infra and TVS Motor are giving some kind of sell signals on the hourly and the two-hourly charts. That could be a good short trend. Would short TVS Motor with a stop loss just above levels of Rs 366, look for targets of around Rs 340 and the other one is IRB Infra. It could be a sell with a stop loss at Rs 190 and look for targets close to about Rs 175," he said.