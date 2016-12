Sell Tata Steel, Titan; buy Berger Paints above Rs 205: Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "The sell is around Tata Steel which had a fresh breakdown yesterday. Around Rs 394-395 would be the area where I would suggest selling with a stop loss at Rs 402 and look at targets close to about Rs 380." Titan Company had similarly a bearish candlestick pattern. That is a sell with a stop loss at Rs 318 for targets of Rs 293. A breakdown is observed on the charts of Divis Laboratories . That is a sell with a stop loss at Rs 1,131, look for targets close to about Rs 1,060. A sell on Kaveri Seed Company with a stop loss at Rs 399 for targets of Rs 370," he said."The solitary buy call, which I have is on Berger Paints , which is a conditional buy. So, if it starts getting past Rs 205, buy this one with a stop loss at Rs 200, look for a pullback rally to about Rs 215, possibly Rs 220 on the upside."