Sell Tata Steel, Titan; buy Berger Paints above Rs 205: Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one may sell Tata Steel, Titan Company, Divis Lab and Kaveri Seed and buy Berger Paints above Rs 205.
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Dec 23, 2016, 10.59 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Mitesh Thacker

, miteshthacker.com |

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "The sell is around Tata Steel which had a fresh breakdown yesterday. Around Rs 394-395 would be the area where I would suggest selling with a stop loss at Rs 402 and look at targets close to about Rs 380."

" Titan Company had similarly a bearish candlestick pattern. That is a sell with a stop loss at Rs 318 for targets of Rs 293. A breakdown is observed on the charts of Divis Laboratories . That is a sell with a stop loss at Rs 1,131, look for targets close to about Rs 1,060. A sell on Kaveri Seed Company with a stop loss at Rs 399 for targets of Rs 370," he said.

"The solitary buy call, which I have is on Berger Paints , which is a conditional buy. So, if it starts getting past Rs 205, buy this one with a stop loss at Rs 200, look for a pullback rally to about Rs 215, possibly Rs 220 on the upside."
