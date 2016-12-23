Dec 23, 2016, 10.59 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one may sell Tata Steel, Titan Company, Divis Lab and Kaveri Seed and buy Berger Paints above Rs 205.
Sell Tata Steel, Titan; buy Berger Paints above Rs 205: Thacker
Mitesh Thacker (more)
, miteshthacker.com |
