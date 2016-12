Yogesh Mehta, Associate Vice President- PCG Advisory Equities at Motilal Oswal told CNBC-TV18, " Tata Steel has purely on the non-ferrous metal side corrected now and it is a big correction and has broken all the support level and their moving averages. So, current closing is Rs 391 and we are looking at short selling opportunity keeping Rs 400 as a stop loss and target would be around Rs 375-376 levels.""On the buy side, from the IT sector Mindtree , currently quoting at Rs 497 has shown a mature continuous pattern. We are looking at slightly longer term, not intraday but Rs 540 could be the target keeping Rs 478 as a stop loss," he added.