Sell Tata Elxsi; buy TVS Electronics: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one can sell Tata Elxsi and buy TVS Electronics.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 19, 2016, 10.59 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Tata Elxsi; buy TVS Electronics: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one can sell Tata Elxsi and buy TVS Electronics.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Sell Tata Elxsi; buy TVS Electronics: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one can sell Tata Elxsi and buy TVS Electronics.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Mitesh Thacker (more)

, miteshthacker.com |

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I had a sell on Tata Elxsi . It has already declined a bit, so around Rs 1,425-1,430, I would still suggest to take a short trade and it is now showing signals of profit booking. Keep a stop loss at Rs 1,450, look for targets of Rs 1,400 to about Rs 1,395."

" TVS Electronics is a buy, keep a stop loss below Rs 207 and look for targets close to around Rs 233 to about Rs 235 on the upside," he said.
Tags  Mitesh Thacker miteshthacker.com Tata Elxsi TVS Electronics

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Sell Tata Elxsi; buy TVS Electronics: Mitesh Thacker
Chari_2014
New Member
6 Followers
Tata Elxsi

Price when posted: NSE: Rs. 1416.60

buy datamatics global.
  2 replies

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login