Sell Tata Elxsi; buy TVS Electronics: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I had a sell on Tata Elxsi . It has already declined a bit, so around Rs 1,425-1,430, I would still suggest to take a short trade and it is now showing signals of profit booking. Keep a stop loss at Rs 1,450, look for targets of Rs 1,400 to about Rs 1,395." TVS Electronics is a buy, keep a stop loss below Rs 207 and look for targets close to around Rs 233 to about Rs 235 on the upside," he said.