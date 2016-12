Sell Tata Communications, advises Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have one sell call on Tata Communications . I think that is one stock which has been weak and it is breaking down right now. I would recommend selling this one with a stop loss at about Rs 616 and look at Rs 585 as the target."Tata Communications closed at Rs 607.50, down Rs 10.60, or 1.71 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 687.45 and 52-week low Rs 325.70 on 24 October, 2016 and 29 February, 2016, respectively.