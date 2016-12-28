Sell Tata Communications, advises Mitesh Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one can sell Tata Communications with target of Rs 585.
Dec 28, 2016, 04.07 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Tata Communications, advises Mitesh Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one can sell Tata Communications with target of Rs 585.

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have one sell call on Tata Communications . I think that is one stock which has been weak and it is breaking down right now. I would recommend selling this one with a stop loss at about Rs 616 and look at Rs 585 as the target."

Tata Communications closed at Rs 607.50, down Rs 10.60, or 1.71 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 687.45 and 52-week low Rs 325.70 on 24 October, 2016 and 29 February, 2016, respectively.
Tags  Mitesh Thacker miteshthacker.com Tata Communications

