Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Syndicate Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 65, target of Rs 57. Asian Paints is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 872, target of Rs 840." NBCC is a buy with a stop losss of Rs 224, target of Rs 238," he said."In Bharat Financial Inclusion , right now there is strong tailwind, not just Bharat Financial, it is all MFIs. Once stocks get this sort of tailwind, basically supports don't really matter a whole lot. Although if you want an area of previous price congestion probably levels closer to Rs 525-530 is where it could stop but this rallied from Rs 125. So, even a 50 percent correction does not really damage the longer term trend. These are the kind of events which create these correction in these MFIs. So, at some point it becomes a buy but not right now," he added.