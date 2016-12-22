Dec 22, 2016, 09.36 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may sell Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Bajaj Finance.
Sell Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance: Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral (more)
Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
