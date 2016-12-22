Sell Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may sell Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Bajaj Finance.
Dec 22, 2016, 09.36 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may sell Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Bajaj Finance.

Ashwani Gujral

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Good news in a downtrend should be used to sell. I don’t think life changes with these acquisitions immediately. So, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is one of my sell calls and maybe because of this acquisition, if you are getting a higher price, you can go ahead and sell at that higher price. Chances are Sun Pharma at some point will break Rs 600."

"In NBFCs, there is clear selling happening across the board. So, in Bajaj Finance , you can still go short with a stop loss around Rs 795 and look for target of Rs 770," he said.

"Basically, anybody who is getting payments back as cash seems to be in trouble. So, you can include rural NBFCs, Equitas Holdings and Bharat Financial Inclusion . NBFC as a group other than the brokerage NBFCs and the more urban kind of NBFCs, all other NBFCs are under selling pressure," he added.
