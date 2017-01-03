Sell strangle in Hero MotoCorp: Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi, Co-Founder of investworks.in is of the view that one can sell strangle in MotoCorp of 2900 Put and 3100 Call.
Jan 03, 2017, 09.45 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell strangle in Hero MotoCorp: Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi, Co-Founder of investworks.in is of the view that one can sell strangle in MotoCorp of 2900 Put and 3100 Call.

Co-Founder, Investworks.in | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental

Amit Trivedi, Co-Founder of investworks.in told CNBC-TV18, " Hero MotoCorp is finding difficult to cross the Rs 3,050 levels, so what we are suggesting is one can sell the strangle - 2,900 Put and 3,100 Call. So, you make approximately Rs 60 in the trade and over the next 4-5 days one can unwind it at a marginal profit."

At 09:39 hrs Hero Motocorp was quoting at Rs 2,989.65, down Rs 39.05, or 1.29 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,005.70 and an intraday low of Rs 2,966.00.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.