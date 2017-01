Sell strangle in Hero MotoCorp: Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi, Co-Founder of investworks.in told CNBC-TV18, " Hero MotoCorp is finding difficult to cross the Rs 3,050 levels, so what we are suggesting is one can sell the strangle - 2,900 Put and 3,100 Call. So, you make approximately Rs 60 in the trade and over the next 4-5 days one can unwind it at a marginal profit."At 09:39 hrs Hero Motocorp was quoting at Rs 2,989.65, down Rs 39.05, or 1.29 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,005.70 and an intraday low of Rs 2,966.00.