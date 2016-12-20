Sell SpiceJet, says Sharmila Joshi

According to Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com, one may sell SpiceJet.
Dec 20, 2016, 03.07 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell SpiceJet, says Sharmila Joshi

According to Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com, one may sell SpiceJet.

Sell SpiceJet, says Sharmila Joshi

According to Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com, one may sell SpiceJet.

Sharmila Joshi (more)

, sharmilajoshi.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com told CNBC-TV18, "I don’t have a short term view on  SpiceJet , but I think overall if you were to ask me from a longer term perspective I am not very positive on aviation as a space and this sort of sectors peaked because we saw them all the stocks moving up in an environment where crude prices were benign as well as the fact that you saw their occupancy rates etc very high."

"Now we have a scenario where crude prices are beginning to hardened and maybe in January you could see crude go up more which will mean that a direct impact on ATF prices. Also I think maybe the holiday season which we are getting into now could be a little muted given the fact that a lot of the travel companies etc are reporting lower bookings. Given that perhaps this quarter which would have normally been a good quarter for aviation may not be that great, so I think from both points of view I would say that it would be a great idea to sell the stock and invest in some other sector together," she added.
Tags  Sharmila Joshi sharmilajoshi.com SpiceJet

