Sell SBI, PNB, Amara Raja; buy Infosys, TCS: Ashwani Gujral

Dec 21, 2016, 09.45 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends selling State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Amara Raja Batteries and advises buying Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.
Ashwani Gujral (more)
Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
