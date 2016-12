Sell SBI, PNB, Amara Raja; buy Infosys, TCS: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) kind of broke down from very narrow range bars that they were making earlier. So, some sort of momentum probably has picked up, so even in a rally these are sells. SBI is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 260 for target of Rs 245. PNB is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 124 for target of Rs 112. Even Amara Raja Batteries came down, these commodity consumers now are starting their own little correction or bear market, so that is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 890 for target of Rs 850.""For buying just stick with the tech stocks, chances are that they will at least not fall much and maybe even give you some gains. Infosys is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 995 for target of Rs 1,040. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is also a buy with a stop of Rs 2,300 target of Rs 2,385," he said.