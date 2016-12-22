Sell PSU Banks, pharma, Castrol, Just Dial: Sudarshan Sukhani

According to Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, one can sell PSU Banks including Canara Bank, Andhra Bank and SBI as well as pharma stocks, Castrol India and Just Dial.
Dec 22, 2016, 09.30 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell PSU Banks, pharma, Castrol, Just Dial: Sudarshan Sukhani

According to Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, one can sell PSU Banks including Canara Bank, Andhra Bank and SBI as well as pharma stocks, Castrol India and Just Dial.

Sell PSU Banks, pharma, Castrol, Just Dial: Sudarshan Sukhani

According to Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, one can sell PSU Banks including Canara Bank, Andhra Bank and SBI as well as pharma stocks, Castrol India and Just Dial.

Post Your Comments

| 2 Comments

Sudarshan Sukhani (more)

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, " Canara Bank is a short sell. Lot of PSU banks are having very messy and miserable charts. Canara Bank is just a representative. You could sell Union Bank , Andhra Bank and even State Bank of India (SBI), it would be the same."

"Pharma stocks are not doing their own thing. Wockhardt has been weak and that weakness continues. Pharma index is looking terrible. So, while stocks like Lupin may be bottoming out generally the theme is that pharma is a sell. At least a correction is not ending," he said.

" Castrol India is a short sell, that is directly related to how crude is behaving and its lower highs lower lows tells us that more pain is coming."

" Just Dial has come on my short sell list so many times. Now it is from Rs 800 it is Rs 350 and the chances are there is more downside here although it is not a easy short now, there is much more left."
Tags  Sudarshan Sukhani s2analytics.com Canara Bank Union Bank of India Andhra Bank State Bank of India Wockhardt Lupin Castrol India Just Dial

