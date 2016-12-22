Dec 22, 2016, 09.30 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
According to Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, one can sell PSU Banks including Canara Bank, Andhra Bank and SBI as well as pharma stocks, Castrol India and Just Dial.
Sell PSU Banks, pharma, Castrol, Just Dial: Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
