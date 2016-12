Sell PSU Banks, pharma, Castrol, Just Dial: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, " Canara Bank is a short sell. Lot of PSU banks are having very messy and miserable charts. Canara Bank is just a representative. You could sell Union Bank Andhra Bank and even State Bank of India (SBI), it would be the same.""Pharma stocks are not doing their own thing. Wockhardt has been weak and that weakness continues. Pharma index is looking terrible. So, while stocks like Lupin may be bottoming out generally the theme is that pharma is a sell. At least a correction is not ending," he said. Castrol India is a short sell, that is directly related to how crude is behaving and its lower highs lower lows tells us that more pain is coming." Just Dial has come on my short sell list so many times. Now it is from Rs 800 it is Rs 350 and the chances are there is more downside here although it is not a easy short now, there is much more left."