Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "NBFCs and financials, stocks which are leading this second phase of decline below 7950 are all sells. Now, I think the midcap portfolio type stocks are also coming down as we saw yesterday.""So, Kesoram Industries and Century Textiles are likely to come under pressure. Particularly, stocks like Jubilant Life Sciences because the way pharmaceutical sector is behaving, a lot of these midcap pharma stocks are also now coming off," he said.