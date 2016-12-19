Dec 19, 2016, 04.32 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one can sell Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services as the stock may test Rs 248.
Sell M&M Financial Services, target Rs 248: Mitesh Thacker
Mitesh Thacker (more)
, miteshthacker.com |
