Sell M&M Financial Services, target Rs 248: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "One sell today buy tomorrow call is on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services . The stock is breaking down on the hourly charts. So, keeping a stop loss at Rs 265, this stock can possibly decline further to about Rs 250-248."Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed at Rs 259.70, down Rs 5.80, or 2.18 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 267.00 and an intraday low of Rs 258.95.