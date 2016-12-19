Sell M&M Financial Services, target Rs 248: Mitesh Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one can sell Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services as the stock may test Rs 248.
Dec 19, 2016, 04.32 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell M&M Financial Services, target Rs 248: Mitesh Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one can sell Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services as the stock may test Rs 248.

Sell M&M Financial Services, target Rs 248: Mitesh Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one can sell Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services as the stock may test Rs 248.

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "One sell today buy tomorrow call is on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services . The stock is breaking down on the hourly charts. So, keeping a stop loss at Rs 265, this stock can possibly decline further to about Rs 250-248."

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services closed at Rs 259.70, down Rs 5.80, or 2.18 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 267.00 and an intraday low of Rs 258.95.
Sell M&M Financial Services, target Rs 248: Mitesh Thacker
