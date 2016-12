Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have two sell calls, one is Manappuram Finance . This has broken an important low that was recorded on November 9, around Rs 62. It is going further down. It is a trending down stock now. Put a stop loss above Rs 62.75 and keep a target of Rs 58.25.""The other sell call is on Union Bank of India . The bank stocks are under pressure. This has also breached an important low around Rs 132.50. I will put a stop loss above Rs 131.10 and keeping a target of Rs 127.70," he said.