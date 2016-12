Sell LIC Housing Finance, MRF, Apollo Tyres: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would look at shorting LIC Housing Finance . It has given a break down and possibly it will open higher today. It is a good level to short at about Rs 548-547 levels. Keep a stop loss at Rs 557 and Rs 525 could be a good short-term target.""All the tyre stocks are seeing pressure continued from yesterday. So, yesterday we had sell call on MRF and Ceat . Right now also, MRF could be a good sell. That should see further correction and I would sell with a stop loss above Rs 50,400 levels for targets close to about Rs 48,400 on the downside," he said."We maintain a negative bias on the tyre stocks and Apollo Tyres is the one fresh stock, which is giving a break down. So, sell that with a stop loss at Rs 194-194.50, look for targets of around Rs 182.""The other stock is Petronet LNG . It was an outperforming stock and has gone into some kind of a big correction right now, so try to sell it around Rs 365-366 with a stop loss at Rs 373 and look for targets of Rs 352."