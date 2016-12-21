Sell LIC Housing Finance, MRF, Apollo Tyres: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com recommends selling LIC Housing Finance, MRF and Apollo Tyres.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 21, 2016, 11.16 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell LIC Housing Finance, MRF, Apollo Tyres: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com recommends selling LIC Housing Finance, MRF and Apollo Tyres.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Sell LIC Housing Finance, MRF, Apollo Tyres: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com recommends selling LIC Housing Finance, MRF and Apollo Tyres.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 2 Comments

Mitesh Thacker (more)

, miteshthacker.com |

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would look at shorting LIC Housing Finance . It has given a break down and possibly it will open higher today. It is a good level to short at about Rs 548-547 levels. Keep a stop loss at Rs 557 and Rs 525 could be a good short-term target."

"All the tyre stocks are seeing pressure continued from yesterday. So, yesterday we had sell call on MRF and  Ceat . Right now also, MRF could be a good sell. That should see further correction and I would sell with a stop loss above Rs 50,400 levels for targets close to about Rs 48,400 on the downside," he said.

"We maintain a negative bias on the tyre stocks and Apollo Tyres is the one fresh stock, which is giving a break down. So, sell that with a stop loss at Rs 194-194.50, look for targets of around Rs 182."

"The other stock is Petronet LNG . It was an outperforming stock and has gone into some kind of a big correction right now, so try to sell it around Rs 365-366 with a stop loss at Rs 373 and look for targets of Rs 352."
Tags  Mitesh Thacker miteshthacker.com LIC Housing Finance MRF Apollo Tyres Petronet LNG Ceat

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Sell LIC Housing Finance, MRF, Apollo Tyres: Mitesh Thacker
harshavardh
anrdd-2014
New Member
0 Followers
LIC Housing Fin

Price when posted: NSE: Rs. 546.00

LICHSG FIN IS A SELL
  3 replies

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login