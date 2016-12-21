Sell LIC Housing Finance, MRF, Apollo Tyres: Mitesh Thacker

Dec 21, 2016, 11.16 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com recommends selling LIC Housing Finance, MRF and Apollo Tyres.
