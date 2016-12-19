Sell Kwality, prefer ICICI Bank: Gaurang Shah

Head Investment Strategist, Geojit BNP Paribas | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental
Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas told CNBC-TV18, " Kwality - when you are making 100 percent return on your investment, it is only prudent to take your money off the table and as an alternative if you want to do look at investing the same capital from a long-term point of view then ICICI Bank looks attractive from a long-term point of view."
Kwality closed at Rs 128.05, up Rs 0.15, or 0.12 percent on the BSE.