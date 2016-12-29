Sell Just Dial on rallies, says Ashwani Gujral

Dec 29, 2016, 03.48 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Just Dial on rallies, says Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Everything will go through its own pullback rallies. So, even if Just Dial has gone up today, I don’t think anything much changes. On rallies towards Rs 500-520 it is still a sell."

Just Dial closed at Rs 333.00, up Rs 10.65, or 3.30 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 334.50 and an intraday low of Rs 321.10.

Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Just Dial

