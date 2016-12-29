Sell Just Dial on rallies, says Ashwani Gujral

Dec 29, 2016, 03.48 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can sell Just Dial on rallies.
Ashwani Gujral (more)
Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view
Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com advises exiting
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests sell
Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com is of the view
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.