Sell Just Dial, Jet Air; prefer Maruti, Eicher Motors: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests selling Just Dial and Jet Airways and prefers Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 27, 2016, 11.36 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Just Dial, Jet Air; prefer Maruti, Eicher Motors: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests selling Just Dial and Jet Airways and prefers Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Sell Just Dial, Jet Air; prefer Maruti, Eicher Motors: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests selling Just Dial and Jet Airways and prefers Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 2 Comments

Sudarshan Sukhani (more)

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, " Just Dial and Jet Airways are short sell ideas. This is a week where the markets are going to show some kind of traction on the upside. So rather than Just Dial, focus on Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors which are very nice stock to be in on the buy side."

"Don’t overstay your welcome, these are minor dips, you can consider buying them for a day trade or just an overnight position. I am not big fan of selling this week," he said.
Tags  Sudarshan Sukhani s2analytics.com Just Dial Jet Airways Maruti Suzuki India Eicher Motors

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Sell Just Dial, Jet Air; prefer Maruti, Eicher Motors: Sukhani

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login