Dec 27, 2016, 11.36 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests selling Just Dial and Jet Airways and prefers Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Sell Just Dial, Jet Air; prefer Maruti, Eicher Motors: Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests selling Just Dial and Jet Airways and prefers Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors.
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view
Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com advises exiting
Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com is of the view
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the vie