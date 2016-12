Sell Just Dial, Jet Air; prefer Maruti, Eicher Motors: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, " Just Dial and Jet Airways are short sell ideas. This is a week where the markets are going to show some kind of traction on the upside. So rather than Just Dial, focus on Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors which are very nice stock to be in on the buy side.""Don’t overstay your welcome, these are minor dips, you can consider buying them for a day trade or just an overnight position. I am not big fan of selling this week," he said.