Sell Jubilant Foodworks; buy Birla Corp: Mitesh Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one can sell Jubilant Foodworks and buy Birla Corp.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 06, 2017, 03.30 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Jubilant Foodworks; buy Birla Corp: Mitesh Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one can sell Jubilant Foodworks and buy Birla Corp.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Sell Jubilant Foodworks; buy Birla Corp: Mitesh Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one can sell Jubilant Foodworks and buy Birla Corp.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Mitesh Thacker (more)

, miteshthacker.com |

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, " Jubilant Foodworks is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 850 for target of Rs 822." 

" Birla Corp is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 675 for target of Rs 745," he said.
Tags  Mitesh Thacker miteshthacker.com Jubilant Foodworks Birla Corporation

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Sell Jubilant Foodworks; buy Birla Corp: Mitesh Thacker

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.