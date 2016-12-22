Sell Jubilant Food; buy BEML, Engineers India: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may sell Jubilant Foodworks and buy BEML and Engineers India.
Dec 22, 2016, 10.07 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Jubilant Food; buy BEML, Engineers India: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may sell Jubilant Foodworks and buy BEML and Engineers India.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Once Jubilant Foodworks has broken Rs 1,000, it is unable to get past it. Earlier there were rallies and the stock used to recover quite a bit. However, now there is clear weakness and all, even small rallies get sold into. This is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 830 and target of Rs 800."

"PSUs in general have had a very good year. I keep mentioning Balmer Lawrie , etc, so several PSUs are making fresh highs, fresh 52-week highs. BEML is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 900. Engineers India (EIL) is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 312 and target of Rs 328," he said.

"I think there is some Budget play also here, maybe more contracts on defence, etc. So that theme should start to play on the upside. Now they are going to outperform on the downside because there were all kinds of theories that since they are getting all this extra money, so NPAs can be wiped off. I think now people are taking a different view that maybe this money could be splurged as farm loan waiver, etc. So, market latches on to rumours or perceives things differently at different points."

"However, it is clear that most of these stocks have more downside and probably will get very close to their intermediate lows. So, on all rallies, PSU banks are probably bigger sells now than private banks because private banks have been under the hammer for some time."

" M&M Financial Services is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 255 and target of Rs 240. Larsen and Toubro  is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,350 and target of Rs 1,300." 

" Kotak Mahindra Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 720 and target of Rs 690."
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Jubilant Foodworks BEML Engineers India Balmer Lawrie and Company Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Larsen and Toubro Kotak Mahindra Bank

