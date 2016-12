Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "On the stock side, I have a mix of buys and sells. So the sells are on some F&O names, JSW Steel has had a swing break down. That is a sell with a stop loss at Rs 1,625, targets of Rs 1,530. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) appears to be giving some intraday sell signals. So I think it could also correct a bit more. Sell with a stop loss at Rs 1,362, look for targets of Rs 1,310. I have a sell on UPL with a stop loss at Rs 657 for targets of Rs 614.""On the buying side, only fertiliser stocks were buzzing yesterday. So, Deepak Fertilizers is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 203, look for targets close to about Rs 232. GSFC is also a buy with a stop at Rs 91 for targets of Rs 105," he added.