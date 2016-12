Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " ITC is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 226 and target of Rs 214 because whenever you talk taxes, ITC comes to mind. Metals are a sell because people have made money, they haven’t come down enough.""In the last half an hour, even textile has started coming down. So, once the market starts falling, there are no safe havens. So, the final sell is Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 765 and target of Rs 740," he added.