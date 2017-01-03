Sell Infosys, Kotak Bank; buy Sun TV Network: Ashwani Gujral

Jan 03, 2017, 11.04 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Infosys, Kotak Bank; buy Sun TV Network: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can sell Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank and advises buying Sun TV Network.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Infosys is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,000 and target of Rs 965. Kotak Mahindra Bank is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 715 and target of Rs 690."

" Sun TV Network is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 507 and target of Rs 525," he added.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.