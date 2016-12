Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, " IndusInd Bank and DCB Bank are two stocks, which are breaking down. DCB Bank is breaking below the 200-day average. So keeping a stop loss at Rs 104.50, it can be sold for targets of around Rs 98. IndusInd Bank is breaking below key support level, so that will be a sell with a stop loss at Rs 1,070 and I would look at targets close to about Rs 1,050.""I have sell on Cipla with a stop loss at Rs 562, target of Rs 535. I had a conditional sell on Eicher Motors . That has just been triggered. It has broken the level of Rs 21,080, which is also the 200-day average, keep a stop loss at Rs 21,430 and look for targets of Rs 20,400," he added.