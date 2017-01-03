Sell Idea Cellular on rallies, advises Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends selling Idea Cellular on rallies.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 03, 2017, 04.15 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Idea Cellular on rallies, advises Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends selling Idea Cellular on rallies.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Sell Idea Cellular on rallies, advises Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends selling Idea Cellular on rallies.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Telecom companies are feeling like what Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) may have felt some years back. So, if the business is coming to an end, there is such a big structural change. It is not a matter of cyclicality that they have been beaten up so much, hence they should go up. They are just getting derated and everybody is basically getting out of these stocks."

"So, still sell on rallies. Any rallies towards Rs 81-82 should be used to sell Idea Cellular ," he added.

"On declines Bharat Financial Inclusion is a buy. Unless there is any sort of incremental bad news, I thick it will not go below Rs 550-570."
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Idea Cellular Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Bharat Financial Inclusion

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Sell Idea Cellular on rallies, advises Ashwani Gujral

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.