Sell Idea Cellular on rallies, advises Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Telecom companies are feeling like what Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) may have felt some years back. So, if the business is coming to an end, there is such a big structural change. It is not a matter of cyclicality that they have been beaten up so much, hence they should go up. They are just getting derated and everybody is basically getting out of these stocks.""So, still sell on rallies. Any rallies towards Rs 81-82 should be used to sell Idea Cellular ," he added."On declines Bharat Financial Inclusion is a buy. Unless there is any sort of incremental bad news, I thick it will not go below Rs 550-570."