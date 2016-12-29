Sell ICICI Bank, Divis Labs, Bharat Financial: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " ICICI Bank
is trading at the lows of the day. That is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 255, target of Rs 240. Divis Labs
has restarted its downmove, any stock that goes down has a one day rally again starts falling, has more downside. So, that is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 805, target of Rs 770. Himatsingka is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 300, target of Rs 321."
" IFCI
- till this IPO comes out could probably do well beyond Rs 30.50-31, you could even say levels of Rs 35-36. Try not to overstay your welcome because the market is weak and these sort of newsflows, NSE IPO etc, will not be able to prop up the stock for too long," he said.
"If you have been in Bharat Financial Inclusion
for the last couple of days, it is a good time to take it off because it is just recovering back to some sort of equilibrium zone, it was so oversold, this need not be the final bottom and with this December being worse than November, the market probably will like to pause before they take it back to Rs 900. Chances are a three days strong pullback may be getting close to the end. Now you have to wait and see what happens next."