Dec 29, 2016, 10.47 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Hindalco Industries, says Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends selling Hindalco Industries.

Sudarshan Sukhani (more)

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, " Hindalco Industries is a short sell. If you find rallies and I can’t define the rally, let us assume Hindalco is higher, sell it."

"NBFCs are not my favourite sector, easier to talk about infrastructure, IT and oil & gas," he said.
Tags  Sudarshan Sukhani s2analytics.com Hindalco Industries

