Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "Fresh buying is not recommended but you can sell Hindalco Industries which is at around Rs 165 or so. I am expecting it to go down and test Rs 158-159. Disclosure has it that I personally hold Hindalco in my investment portfolio which I am not planning to sell at the moment but there is a trading opportunity out there."At 10:44 hrs Hindalco Industries was quoting at Rs 164.05, down Rs 4.75, or 2.81 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 168.70 and an intraday low of Rs 163.75.