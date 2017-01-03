Sell Hindalco Industries 150 Put, says Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi, Co-Founder of investworks.in is of th view that one can sell Hindalco Industries 150 Put.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 03, 2017, 09.43 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Hindalco Industries 150 Put, says Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi, Co-Founder of investworks.in is of th view that one can sell Hindalco Industries 150 Put.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Sell Hindalco Industries 150 Put, says Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi, Co-Founder of investworks.in is of th view that one can sell Hindalco Industries 150 Put.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Amit Trivedi (more)

Co-Founder, Investworks.in | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental

Amit Trivedi, Co-Founder of investworks.in told CNBC-TV18, " Hindalco Industries  had corrected from around Rs 180 to around Rs 150 and has bounced back a bit. So, just slightly aggressive trade, but one can sell the 150 strike Put option at around Rs 3.50. Even if the stock moves up to around Rs 165 this should come down to around Rs 2.50 or so and there one can unwind it."

At 09:32 hrs Hindalco Industries was quoting at Rs 160.55, up Rs 2.15, or 1.36 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 160.75 and an intraday low of Rs 158.60.
Tags  Amit Trivedi investworks.in Hindalco Industries

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Sell Hindalco Industries 150 Put, says Amit Trivedi

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.