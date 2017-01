Sell Hindalco Industries 150 Put, says Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi, Co-Founder of investworks.in told CNBC-TV18, " Hindalco Industries had corrected from around Rs 180 to around Rs 150 and has bounced back a bit. So, just slightly aggressive trade, but one can sell the 150 strike Put option at around Rs 3.50. Even if the stock moves up to around Rs 165 this should come down to around Rs 2.50 or so and there one can unwind it."At 09:32 hrs Hindalco Industries was quoting at Rs 160.55, up Rs 2.15, or 1.36 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 160.75 and an intraday low of Rs 158.60.