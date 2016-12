Sell Hindalco, Cadila, UltraTech; buy Mindtree, BEL: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Yesterday, we have seen that even stronger stocks are now beginning to fall. So, Hindalco Industries is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 165 and target of Rs 152. Cadila Healthcare is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 361 and target of Rs 345." UltraTech Cement after a two day pullback again has started falling yesterday. That is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 3,180 and target of Rs 3,060," he said. Mindtree showed some strength. That is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 490 and target of Rs 515." Bharat Electronics (BEL) and the PSU related stocks still doing well, so, that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,380 and target of Rs 1,430," he added.