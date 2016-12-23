Sell Hindalco, Cadila, UltraTech; buy Mindtree, BEL: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may sell Hindalco Industries, Cadila Healthcare and UltraTech Cement and buy Mindtree and Bharat Electronics.
Dec 23, 2016, 09.54 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Hindalco, Cadila, UltraTech; buy Mindtree, BEL: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may sell Hindalco Industries, Cadila Healthcare and UltraTech Cement and buy Mindtree and Bharat Electronics.

Sell Hindalco, Cadila, UltraTech; buy Mindtree, BEL: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may sell Hindalco Industries, Cadila Healthcare and UltraTech Cement and buy Mindtree and Bharat Electronics.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Yesterday, we have seen that even stronger stocks are now beginning to fall. So, Hindalco Industries is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 165 and target of Rs 152. Cadila Healthcare is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 361 and target of Rs 345."

" UltraTech Cement after a two day pullback again has started falling yesterday. That is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 3,180 and target of Rs 3,060," he said.

" Mindtree showed some strength. That is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 490 and target of Rs 515."

" Bharat Electronics (BEL) and the PSU related stocks still doing well, so, that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,380 and target of Rs 1,430," he added.
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Hindalco Industries Cadila Healthcare UltraTech Cement Mindtree Bharat Electronics

