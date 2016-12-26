Sell HDFC, M&M; buy Indraprastha Gas: Ashwani Gujral

Dec 26, 2016, 11.28 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell HDFC, M&M; buy Indraprastha Gas: Ashwani Gujral

Sell HDFC, M&M; buy Indraprastha Gas: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may sell HDFC and Mahindra & Mahindra and advises buying Indraprastha Gas.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " HDFC is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,220 and target of Rs 1,180. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is a sell as well with a stop loss of Rs 1,170 and target of Rs 1,100. Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 870 and target of Rs 905."

"I don’t think United Breweries is a great trading stock and often has low volumes. So, I won’t really worry about 2 percent rally here. Basically, it has done a lot of sideways in United Spirits and United Breweries and entire group; again there is uncertainty around those stocks."

"So, if you want to buy it, would be much better of trying to buy something which has less uncertainty right now than picking up these things. Overall, the market is heading lower, you should look for opportunities to go short instead of trying to buy," he added.
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Housing Development Finance Corporation Mahindra and Mahindra Indraprastha Gas United Breweries United Spirits

