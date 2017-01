Sell HDFC; buy Tata Motors, Tata Steel: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " HDFC is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,225 for target of Rs 1,180. Tata Motors is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 495 and target of Rs 520." Tata Steel is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 405 and target of Rs 425," he said.