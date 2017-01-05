Sell HDFC; buy Tata Motors, Tata Steel: Ashwani Gujral

Jan 05, 2017, 11.00 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may sell HDFC and buy Tata Motors and Tata Steel.
Ashwani Gujral (more)
Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
HDFC | ONGC | Glenmark Pharma | GMR Infrastructure
Among banks, Corporation Bank, Bank of India and P
According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com,
The demonetisation pain is likely to lessen by Feb
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.