Sell HDFC; buy HCC, Power Grid, Sonata Software: Mitesh Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one can sell HDFC and buy HCC, Power Grid and Sonata Software.
Jan 03, 2017, 11.20 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell HDFC; buy HCC, Power Grid, Sonata Software: Mitesh Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one can sell HDFC and buy HCC, Power Grid and Sonata Software.

Sell HDFC; buy HCC, Power Grid, Sonata Software: Mitesh Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one can sell HDFC and buy HCC, Power Grid and Sonata Software.

Mitesh Thacker (more)

, miteshthacker.com |

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "One stock which is breaking down is HDFC and is now trading below the important support zone of about Rs 1,215 to about Rs 1,212. So this one could be a good short. Keep a stop loss at about Rs 1,230 while Rs 1,170 could be a good target."

"Amongst the midcap names, something which I have been liking for quite some time is HCC and today it has given a good break out above 6 percent. I would be a buyer here with a stop loss just below Rs 42 and look for targets of around Rs 49-50," he added.

"If Infosys starts breaking below Rs 980-975 zone and it is trading there, then you might see levels of around Rs 960 or Rs 955 on the downside."

"I have a buy on Power Grid , that is clearly one stock, which is doing very well and I would buy this one with a stop loss at about Rs 182, look for targets of Rs 195."

He further said, "Amongst the midcap IT names, Sonata Software continues to show strength, it is making a fresh high, that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 198 and look for targets of Rs 211."
Tags  Mitesh Thacker miteshthacker.com Housing Development Finance Corporation Hindustan Construction Company Power Grid Corporation of India Sonata Software Infosys

