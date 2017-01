Sell HDFC; buy HCC, Power Grid, Sonata Software: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "One stock which is breaking down is HDFC and is now trading below the important support zone of about Rs 1,215 to about Rs 1,212. So this one could be a good short. Keep a stop loss at about Rs 1,230 while Rs 1,170 could be a good target.""Amongst the midcap names, something which I have been liking for quite some time is HCC and today it has given a good break out above 6 percent. I would be a buyer here with a stop loss just below Rs 42 and look for targets of around Rs 49-50," he added."If Infosys starts breaking below Rs 980-975 zone and it is trading there, then you might see levels of around Rs 960 or Rs 955 on the downside.""I have a buy on Power Grid , that is clearly one stock, which is doing very well and I would buy this one with a stop loss at about Rs 182, look for targets of Rs 195."He further said, "Amongst the midcap IT names, Sonata Software continues to show strength, it is making a fresh high, that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 198 and look for targets of Rs 211."