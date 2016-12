Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have two sell recommendations to offer. One is HDFC Bank , sell at current level or on any minor intraday rally, put a stop loss above Rs 1,185 and targets would be Rs 1,161 and Rs 1,158. There was a low around May or so at Rs 1,144 for the stock. There was an intermediate low and that intermediate low is likely to be retested because it is an inverse pattern and it is a very regular pattern. It generally gets completed, so HDFC Bank is likely to test Rs 1,150 or even lower.""The other stock is Cipla . I would sell at current level or on intraday rallies; Rs 561.50 is my stop loss and Rs 550 and Rs 546 are the two targets that I am looking at," he said.