Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Havells India is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 322 and target of Rs 300. Canara Bank is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 300 and target of Rs 285. May be look to buy UltraTech Cement . It has had six down days, some positive news on cements, so that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 3,100 and target of Rs 3,250." Bosch went and rallied from Rs 17,500 back to about Rs 21,000 and from last three or four days, it has come down quite a bit. Probably a re-test of Rs 17,800 seems likely," he said.