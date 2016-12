Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have more calls on the sell side. First is Federal Bank , which is a sell with a stop loss just about Rs 70 and look for targets of Rs 64. Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and Havells India are the other two. Havells is a sell with a stop loss at Rs 328 and I would look for a decline to about levels of Rs 310. Similarly, REC is a sell as well. Keep a stop loss at Rs 132.25 and look for targets of around Rs 122.""Two buy calls - one of them is Glenmark Pharma . It has been a buy recommendation earlier to last week as well and now can be bought afresh with a stop loss at Rs 907, look for targets close to about Rs 970. Mahindra Holidays after a long correction is giving some kind of reversal signals on the charts. So that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 395 for targets close to about Rs 420," he said.