Sell DLF, Dewan Housing Finance: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "Sell DLF at current level or on any minor rally with a stop loss above Rs 121.20. Yesterday's rally is notwithstanding, Rs 113 and Rs 110.50 are my targets.""Other stock is Dewan Housing Finance . I would sell at current level or on any minor rally with a stop loss above Rs 251.50; Rs 239 and Rs 235 are the targets. DHFL is distributing, at least the intraday chart showed that," he added.