Sell DLF, Dewan Housing Finance: Rajat Bose

Jan 03, 2017, 11.04 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "Sell DLF at current level or on any minor rally with a stop loss above Rs 121.20. Yesterday's rally is notwithstanding, Rs 113 and Rs 110.50 are my targets."

"Other stock is Dewan Housing Finance . I would sell at current level or on any minor rally with a stop loss above Rs 251.50; Rs 239 and Rs 235 are the targets. DHFL is distributing, at least the intraday chart showed that," he added.
Tags  Rajat Bose rajatkbose.com DLF Dewan Housing Finance Corporation

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.