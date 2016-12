CA Rudramurthy BV, Research head at Vachana Investments told CNBC-TV18, "I have three sell calls and I have chosen stocks, which have built open interest with stock prices moving on their downside. First one is Divis Labs . One can definitely look at shoring January futures because whatever pullback it has made after the big fall is just getting sold. The stock can be shorted for January month for a target of Rs 770 and one can have a stop loss of Rs 830 for the sell call.""I also have a sell call on Cadila Healthcare . January futures can be taken to short this stock. Look at initial targets of Rs 320 with a stop loss of Rs 355," he said."My last sell call is on Adani Ports . January month futures can be shorted. Look at initial targets of Rs 250 with a stop loss of Rs 268."