Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, " Divis Laboratories is breaking down. That is one stock which was hovering around 200-day average for some time and has just given some kind of a break down. So, it is a sell with a stop loss just above Rs 1,140-1,145 and look for targets close to around Rs 1,080."At 10:47 hrs Divis Laboratories was quoting at Rs 1,125.45, down Rs 19.75, or 1.72 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,147.45 and an intraday low of Rs 1,121.55.