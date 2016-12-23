Dec 23, 2016, 11.06 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
VK Sharma, Head of Business, Private Client Group at HDFC Securities is of the view that one may sell Coal India 290 Put.
Sell Coal India 290 Put: VK Sharma
VK Sharma (more)
Head Private Broking & Wealth Management, HDFC Securities | Capital Expertise: F&O
