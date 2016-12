Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have two sell calls in December futures segment. In CESC put a stop loss above Rs 618 and targets would be Rs 605 and Rs 601. If the trade is favourable then carry it. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) also in December futures is a sell. Put a stop loss above Rs 1,188 and target would be Rs 1,157 and Rs 1,148. It is a stretched target and you can carry if the trade is favourable."At 14:41 hrs CESC was quoting at Rs 613.30, down Rs 10.45, or 1.68 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 619.15 and an intraday low of Rs 608.25.Mahindra and Mahindra was quoting at Rs 1,186.50, down Rs 6.65, or 0.56 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,192.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,173.90.