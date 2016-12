Sandeep Wagle, Founder & CEO of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would go with a sell in Ceat with a stop loss at Rs 1,120 for target of Rs 1,050. A sell in Indiabulls Real Estate as well with a stop loss at Rs 68 for target of Rs 60.""A buy in Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss at Rs 793 for target of Rs 813," he added.