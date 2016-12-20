Sell Ceat; buy Indian Oil Corporation: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com suggests selling Ceat and advises buying Indian Oil Corporation.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 20, 2016, 11.03 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Ceat; buy Indian Oil Corporation: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com suggests selling Ceat and advises buying Indian Oil Corporation.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Sell Ceat; buy Indian Oil Corporation: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com suggests selling Ceat and advises buying Indian Oil Corporation.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Rajat Bose (more)

Expert, rajatkbose.com |

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have two stocks to offer, one is  Ceat . I would put a stop loss above Rs 1,258 and sell for a target of Rs 1,232 and would buy Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) because it is trading within a range of Rs 303.50 to about Rs 306.50. I am expecting it to breach Rs 306.50 today and kept a target of Rs 309. Put a stop loss below Rs 301.50."

At 10:47 hrs Ceat was quoting at Rs 1,244.00, down Rs 9.25, or 0.74 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,254.10 and an intraday low of Rs 1,235.05.

Indian Oil Corporation was quoting at Rs 302.15, down Rs 2.95, or 0.97 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 306.15 and an intraday low of Rs 302.00
Tags  Rajat Bose rajatkbose.com Ceat Indian Oil Corporation

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Sell Ceat; buy Indian Oil Corporation: Rajat Bose
Performer..
New Member
7 Followers
Ceat

Price when posted: BSE: Rs. 1205.00 NSE: Rs. 1204.35

tomorrow`s target for ceat is 1178
  2 replies

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login