Sell Ceat; buy Indian Oil Corporation: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have two stocks to offer, one is Ceat . I would put a stop loss above Rs 1,258 and sell for a target of Rs 1,232 and would buy Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) because it is trading within a range of Rs 303.50 to about Rs 306.50. I am expecting it to breach Rs 306.50 today and kept a target of Rs 309. Put a stop loss below Rs 301.50."At 10:47 hrs Ceat was quoting at Rs 1,244.00, down Rs 9.25, or 0.74 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,254.10 and an intraday low of Rs 1,235.05.Indian Oil Corporation was quoting at Rs 302.15, down Rs 2.95, or 0.97 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 306.15 and an intraday low of Rs 302.00