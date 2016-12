Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Chances are that you could have a choppy day where the Bank Nifty tries to recover beyond 18,200-18,250. Markets, when they break levels down tend to go back and retest. So, today could be a positive day and that is indicated by HDFC which is showing highs of the day since morning." Ceat is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,180 and target of Rs 1,120. Engineers India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 310 and target of Rs 326. BPCL is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 610 and target of Rs 580," he added.