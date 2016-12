Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, " Canara Bank is a sell, put a stop loss above Rs 282 and a target of Rs 272. The stock looks weak and it may take time but Rs 272 to about Rs 269 is the level that Canara Bank is headed towards." Jamna Auto , it is a buy. Although it has moved up today, I expect this movement to continue. It is showing strong momentum and good volume. So, I would put a stop loss below Rs 158 and my target would be Rs 165.50," he added."Pick Sun Pharma , put a stop loss below Rs 615 for a target of Rs 632."