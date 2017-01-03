Jan 03, 2017, 09.19 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may sell Canara Bank and buy CESC and Cairn India.
Sell Canara Bank; buy CESC, Cairn India: Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
