Sell Canara Bank; buy CESC, Cairn India: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may sell Canara Bank and buy CESC and Cairn India.
Jan 03, 2017, 09.19 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Canara Bank; buy CESC, Cairn India: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may sell Canara Bank and buy CESC and Cairn India.

Sell Canara Bank; buy CESC, Cairn India: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may sell Canara Bank and buy CESC and Cairn India.

Sudarshan Sukhani (more)

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Today my short sell list has Canara Bank and again you could really sell any PSU bank. Watch State Bank of India (SBI), that significant support level could easily be broken today and that would give a big message to all banks. So, Canara Bank is a short sell and Colgate Palmolive from the FMCG pack is a short."

"I have three buying ideas and they are almost random because there is no theme today developing. So, the buys are in Cairn India which has an attractive chart pattern, it could be simply completing a correction. CESC which is luckily having a bullish patternm, so may be something is independently going on in that stock," he said.

" Exide Industries which is probably an investing idea also after a big decline has built a base and confirmed a double bottom and is now rising up. So, there is no theme today the theme is in PSU banks on the other side."

Tags  Sudarshan Sukhani s2analytics.com Canara Bank Cairn India CESC Exide Industries State Bank of India

Sell Canara Bank; buy CESC, Cairn India: Sudarshan Sukhani

