Sell BoB, LIC Housing; buy Oberoi Realty, NBCC: Gujral

According to Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, one can sell Bank of Baroda and LIC Housing Finance and buy Oberoi Realty, NBCC and Balrampur Chini.
Jan 03, 2017, 09.31 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell BoB, LIC Housing; buy Oberoi Realty, NBCC: Gujral

According to Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, one can sell Bank of Baroda and LIC Housing Finance and buy Oberoi Realty, NBCC and Balrampur Chini.

Sell BoB, LIC Housing; buy Oberoi Realty, NBCC: Gujral

According to Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, one can sell Bank of Baroda and LIC Housing Finance and buy Oberoi Realty, NBCC and Balrampur Chini.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "I think it is very clear that the PSU financials have been given a body blow yesterday. So, Bank of Baroda (BoB) is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 152 and target of Rs 140. LIC Housing Finance is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 535 and target of Rs 510."

"The buys are more non F&O type stocks. So, Oberoi Realty is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 306 and target of Rs 321.  NBCC , smart city, etc comes into vogue each time Budget is around the corner. That is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 248 and target of Rs 264," he said.

" Balrampur Chini is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 126 and target of Rs 138."

"Housing finance companies, particularly PSU ones are showing more downside because there could be arm-twisting on the rates. Dewan Housing Finance and Indiabulls Housing Finance went up, so, they are not looking as bad as LIC Housing Finance is. DHFL is still range bound, it actually went up yesterday, so, possibly it won't outperform but it will not fall like LIC Housing. The way PSU financials have behaved yesterday, it appears that they at least have 15-20 percent downside from here."


Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Bank Of Baroda LIC Housing Finance Oberoi Realty NBCC (India) Balrampur Chini Mills Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Indiabulls Housing Finance

Sell BoB, LIC Housing; buy Oberoi Realty, NBCC: Gujral

