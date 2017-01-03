Sell BoB, LIC Housing; buy Oberoi Realty, NBCC: Gujral

Jan 03, 2017, 09.31 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
According to Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, one can sell Bank of Baroda and LIC Housing Finance and buy Oberoi Realty, NBCC and Balrampur Chini.
Ashwani Gujral (more)
Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
